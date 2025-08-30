Young generation must become active agents of national unity

KUALA LUMPUR: Young Malaysians must actively serve as agents of unity within the nation’s diverse multiracial society according to Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Dr Wan Azizah emphasised that differences in ethnicity, language, and religion should function as bridges rather than barriers to strengthen national cohesion.

She stated that insulting others or demeaning fellow citizens contradicts Malaysia’s cultural heritage of courtesy and tolerance.

The Prime Minister’s wife made these remarks while opening the Bandar Tun Razak parliamentary-level Ambang Merdeka Carnival today.

Community Communication Department Director-General Datuk Ismail Yusop and the Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin also attended the event.

Ambang Merdeka Carnival programme director Kuek Po Guan described the two-day event as featuring participation from various government and private organisations.

He mentioned that over thirty exhibition stalls provided free services including health screenings and Measles-Rubella immunisations.

A Mobile Mercy Sale offered ten to thirty per cent discounts on essential items like cooking oil, rice, and eggs during the carnival.

Kuek invited additional visitors to join the National Day celebrations and enjoy the scheduled fireworks display. – Bernama