Malaysia, ASEAN to discuss Myanmar election plans in Sept 19 visit

SEREMBAN: Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that his official visit to Myanmar on Sept 19 will include discussions on the country’s planned elections.

He will be joined by counterparts from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand during the working visit.

The delegation aims to ensure the elections, scheduled for late this year, genuinely benefit Myanmar’s people.

Mohamad stated that the visit’s outcomes will be presented at the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur from Oct 26 to 28.

He emphasised Myanmar’s need to fully comply with the Five-Point Consensus, including ceasefire and humanitarian aid provisions.

“As long as Myanmar lacks political stability, the Rohingya refugee issue remains unresolved,” he said.

Bangladesh currently hosts 1.3 million Rohingya refugees, primarily in Cox’s Bazar.

Malaysia shelters nearly 150,000 Rohingya refugees on a temporary basis.

Mohamad seeks clarity on whether elections will proceed nationwide, given 63 areas remain under emergency rule.

Myanmar’s junta recently formed a new body to oversee elections, ending the state of emergency in place since 2021.

The Security and Stability Commission, led by Min Aung Hlaing, officially lifted the emergency status. - Bernama