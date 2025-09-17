Malaysia builds AI ecosystem to become AI nation by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Digital is building an ecosystem to support Malaysia’s transformation into an artificial intelligence nation by 2030.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that the ministry has taken concrete steps through infrastructure development and technology adoption to ensure national readiness.

“We have taken real steps that show we are committed to building an ecosystem,“ he told reporters after launching the SmartGov Malaysia Summit 2025 and Malaysia Digital Xceleration Summit 2025.

Gobind noted that many industries already operate using AI solutions, with adoption expected to accelerate significantly in coming years.

The country anticipates increased digital economy investments to achieve its 25.5% gross domestic product contribution target for 2025.

He expressed confidence in reaching the 25.5% target while acknowledging the substantial work required from the ministry.

The digital economy sector is projected to contribute 30% to GDP by 2030 according to current forecasts.

Malaysia Digital Economic Corporation described the MDX Summit 2025 as demonstrating the government’s digital transformation journey.

The summit showcases Malaysia’s capabilities in leveraging its nationwide 5G network and broader digital ecosystem.

It highlights the nation’s commitment to inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability within the digital economy framework.

MDEC chief executive officer Anuar Fariz Fadzil called the summit a platform for action rather than just technology demonstration.

The event connects global innovators, local talent, investors, and policymakers to drive Malaysia’s digital economy forward.

Together with SmartGOV Malaysia and Smart City Expo Kuala Lumpur 2025, it reinforces Malaysia’s position as ASEAN’s trusted digital hub.

These initiatives aim to catalyze what organizers describe as a trillion-dollar future for the nation’s digital economy. – Bernama