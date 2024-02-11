Malaysia celebrates landmark Anti-Corruption leadership appointments

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, as the president of the Assembly of Parties (AoP) of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) presents an opportunity for Malaysia to make substantial contributions to anti-corruption policy-making at both regional and international levels.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki noted that this prestigious appointment, a first for Malaysia, is a testament to the country’s growing influence and commitment to fighting corruption.

“I am confident that, under Azalina’s leadership, Malaysia’s position in advancing global anti-corruption initiatives will be significantly elevated.

“Her appointment reflects the trust of the international community in Malaysia’s unwavering dedication to combating corruption,” he said in a statement today.

Azalina was appointed as President of the 13th session of the AoP IACA last Wednesday during the AoP assembly at the Vienna International Centre.

Azalina will lead the AoP Bureau and the IACA, consisting of 77 countries and four international organisations, in developing policies and strategies that strengthen the academy’s role in professional anti-corruption education and training.

Since the commencement of AoP IACA’s first session in 2012, Malaysia has only been elected vice president in four sessions: 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

In the statement, Azam also announced his reappointment as a member of the IACA Board of Governors for the 2024-2027 term, following the recent AoP meeting in Vienna.

He said that the role will enable Malaysia to continue contributing valuable insights and shaping IACA’s strategic direction, further solidifying the country’s leadership in anti-corruption efforts.

“This reappointment is a testament to the recognition of Malaysia’s expertise and dedication to anti-corruption efforts,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Vice Chancellor of the Enforcement, Leadership and Management University (ELMU), Prof. Datuk Dr Kassim Noor Mohamed, praised Azalina’s appointment as a significant achievement for the nation.

He said this global recognition was long overdue and marked a promising step forward for Malaysia on the international stage.

He regarded Azalina and Azam’s appointment as pivotal for accelerating anti-corruption efforts within Malaysia.

“We should be proud of the appointment because, in many ways, it acknowledges and recognises the seriousness of the government in the fight against corruption.

“However, the fight against corruption has still a very long way to go, more needs to be done without fear or favour,” he stated, underscoring the need for sustained government action and steadfast commitment from the MACC.

According to the statement, the leadership roles are expected to enhance Malaysia’s influence in global anti-corruption discussions and strengthen the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) as a premier training centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

With these developments, both public officials and anti-corruption advocates are hopeful for a renewed and more vigorous drive against corruption, reflecting Malaysia’s commitment to upholding integrity and transparency both at home and abroad.