Malaysia champions CHASE City for sustainable ASEAN urban growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has proposed the CHASE City framework as a sustainable urban development model for ASEAN nations.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa emphasised its focus on Clean, Healthy, Advanced, Safe, and Eco-friendly cities.

She described the framework as adaptable to diverse ASEAN urban realities while promoting integrated planning.

“This is not a collection of separate agendas, but an integrated philosophy that guides urban policy, design and governance, in a holistic way,” she said.

Dr Zaliha spoke at the ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

She highlighted the framework’s alignment with ASEAN’s urban priorities, fostering collaboration among governments, businesses, and communities.

The Kota MADANI project in Putrajaya was cited as a successful application of CHASE principles.

It integrates low-carbon solutions, AI-driven technologies, and green mobility for sustainable urban living.

Malaysia’s membership in the Davos Baukultur Alliance was also underscored as a milestone.

The country is the first non-European member of this global coalition promoting cultural urban development.

“Cities are more than functional spaces. They are cultural and social ecosystems,” Dr Zaliha noted.

She pointed to heritage conservation efforts like Warisan KL, which revitalises landmarks such as Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad.

These initiatives blend adaptive reuse with sustainable design to boost civic pride and tourism.

The forum serves as a platform for ASEAN leaders to exchange sustainable urbanisation strategies. - Bernama