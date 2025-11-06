KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains committed to exploring and developing alternative wood sources through strategic, innovative, and sustainable approaches, in line with rising global demand for locally produced wood products.

The Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) said the initiative is crucial not only for the long-term viability of the country’s timber industry but also to maintain Malaysia’s position as one of the world’s leading exporters of wood products.

“With the growing global demand for locally produced wood products, there is now greater focus on ensuring a sustainable and consistent supply of raw materials,” FRIM said in a statement.

Malaysia’s timber industry continues to demonstrate robust growth, with total exports reaching RM22.9 billion last year.

According to FRIM, timber remains vital across multiple sectors, including furniture manufacturing, biofuel production, and biocomposites. However, the ecological functions of native forests, such as regulating climate and supporting biodiversity, extend far beyond timber production. This underscores the urgent need to explore sustainable alternatives, to reduce reliance on natural forests.

In response, FRIM said the government, through the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), has introduced the the Forest Plantation Development Programme (PPLH), to reduce reliance on natural forests.

“The programme involves the cultivation of eight high-value tree species, including akasia, khaya, jati, and kelempayan, along with fast-growing species such as eucalyptus and bamboo. These have been proven capable of meeting the demands of the timber industry, without compromising natural forest ecosystems,” it said.

FRIM said that it plays a key role in the initiative, through research and development efforts focused on forest plantations, high-quality tree propagation, wood processing technologies, and timber quality evaluation.

“FRIM’s studies have demonstrated the strong potential of several selected plantation tree species to meet market demands while supporting environmental sustainability,” it added.