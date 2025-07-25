Malaysia condemns Israel’s West Bank annexation motion

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has issued a firm condemnation of Israel’s recent motion to annex the occupied West Bank, denouncing it as a provocative act that disregards Palestinian rights. The Foreign Ministry stated that the decision by the Israeli Knesset on July 23 breaches international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The ministry highlighted that the motion violates key United Nations Security Council resolutions, including Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), which reject any attempts to legitimise Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. “This decision is another provocation and clear manifestation of the regime’s blatant disregard for Palestinian rights to self-determination, return, and resistance against occupation as guaranteed by the UN Charter,” the statement read.

Malaysia accused Israel of acting with impunity due to decades of unchecked aggression in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). The ministry urged the international community and the UN to take decisive action against Israel’s systematic violations of international law. “If this motion proceeds, the world will be complicit in one of the gravest war crimes of this century,” the statement warned.

Reaffirming its support for Palestine, Malaysia called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and full UN membership. The Israeli Knesset passed the motion with a 71-13 vote on Wednesday, according to international reports. - Bernama