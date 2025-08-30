Malaysia considers adding #QuranHour to national tourism calendar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will present a proposal to include the Malaysia #QuranHour programme in the national tourism calendar to the Cabinet for approval.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed the suggestion came from the Warisan Ummah Ikhlas Foundation, which organises the annual religious event.

He expressed confidence that the implementation would face no major obstacles as it aligns with government efforts to develop religion-based tourism.

“Alhamdulillah, #QuranHour has entered its 11th edition, and the organiser has proposed that it be listed in the national tourism calendar,” he told reporters after attending the Malaysia #QuranHour 2025 event at the National Mosque.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that Islamic tourism would be promoted alongside other significant events including Maulidur Rasul celebrations.

The programme coincided with Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebration under the theme “Merdeka Dengan Rasa” or “Independence With Feeling”.

He stressed that independence represents a shared heritage that transcends political, cultural, ethnic or religious differences among Malaysians.

“Independence belongs to all Malaysians,” he stated, urging unity in celebrating the nation’s achievements.

The event was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and National Mosque imam Ustaz Hassan Al-Fadhli Abdul Rahman. – Bernama