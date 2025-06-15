LUMUT: Malaysia upholds the sovereign rights of all nations, including Iran, which was the victim of a recent Israeli attack, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said Malaysia, as a sovereign nation, must stand with Iran in its act of retaliation against Israel, to defend its rights and national dignity.

“That is why I told my Cabinet colleagues, Malaysia must demonstrate its strength. We are an independent, sovereign nation, and we must stand up for the rights of our friends, including Iran, which has been wronged. We defend Iran’s right to retaliate in order to uphold its national dignity,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this at the closing ceremony of the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025, at Lumut Waterfront, here, today.

On Friday, the Israeli military launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting several nuclear and missile facilities, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian military commanders and senior scientists.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at multiple locations in Israeli-occupied territory, causing fatalities, injuries, and damage to buildings.

According to a report by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, cited by Anadolu Ajansi (AA), Israel launched another attack early Sunday morning, targeting the Iran’s Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran.

Anwar also commended Iran’s resilience in developing its capabilities across various sectors, including the military, despite facing prolonged economic sanctions.

“Iran continues to conduct research and instill discipline among its youth, to pursue knowledge in fields such as artificial intelligence (as several parties) refuse to cooperate... yet Iran has managed to progress,” he said.

“Iran’s anti-ballistic missile systems are even capable of reaching Tel Aviv, in retaliation against Israel,” he added.

At the same time, Anwar criticised the stance of many European countries, which condemned Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel.

“Many European nations criticised and express outrage against Iran. But when Israel launched its attacks, they remained silent... I do not share that view,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah, the leadership of the MADANI Government continues to uphold the principle of defending the rights and sovereignty of all nations,” he added.