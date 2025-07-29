Malaysia drives ASEAN digital growth and regional peace under Teo Nie Ching

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has reinforced its role as ASEAN Chair by advancing digital growth and fostering regional stability, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She highlighted Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s pivotal role in mediating a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, showcasing Malaysia’s diplomatic leadership.

“This achievement underscores Malaysia’s dedication to maintaining Southeast Asia as a peaceful and neutral region, which is vital for trade and innovation,” Teo said during her speech at the Malaysia-China Tech & Trade Cooperation Exchange Conference 2025.

She emphasised that stability and technological progress go hand in hand for shared prosperity.

Malaysia continues to prioritise a secure digital ecosystem under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) enforces technical standards to ensure safety, interoperability, and reliability in digital services.

“These measures protect consumers and align our infrastructure with global benchmarks,” Teo added.

The conference, hosted by Ramssol Group Bhd with Equinix and Tencent Cloud, introduced advanced AI and cloud solutions to Malaysian businesses.

Ramssol stated that the initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences through Chinese AI and cloud technologies. – Bernama