Malaysia, Egypt, South Africa demand end to Israeli aggression in Gaza

RIO DE JANEIRO: Malaysia has joined forces with Egypt and South Africa to demand an immediate end to Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The unified stance was reinforced during separate meetings between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, as well as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the BRICS Leaders’ Summit.

Anwar stressed that the international community must no longer stay silent amid ongoing human rights violations in Gaza. He commended South Africa for its strong advocacy for Palestine, including its historic case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“South Africa was the first country to bring Israel before the ICJ over the genocide in Gaza, which has claimed more than 56,000 lives and devastated the region,“ Anwar said.

Beyond solidarity on Palestine, discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral relations. Malaysia and South Africa agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture, automotive, tourism, and the halal industry. Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to deepening ties with South Africa as a key African trading partner, aligning with South-South cooperation and the MADANI framework.

Anwar invited Ramaphosa to the ASEAN Summit in October, while expressing gratitude for South Africa’s invitation to Malaysia for the G20 Summit in November.