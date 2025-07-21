Malaysia explores defence R&D cooperation with Turkey, others

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is evaluating potential research and development (R&D) collaborations in the defence sector with multiple countries, particularly Turkey, to enhance national self-defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin highlighted that such partnerships would cover key areas like Border Security Systems, Professional Radio Systems, and Air Defence Systems.

“The government is committed to strengthening local defence capabilities through a comprehensive approach, including the development of technology, weapons systems, and human capital,“ he said in Parliament today.

His statement came in response to a query from Kamal Ashaari (PN-Kuala Krau) regarding steps to bolster Malaysia’s military self-sufficiency.

Mohamed Khaled outlined ongoing initiatives, such as empowering the Science and Technology Research Institute for Defence (STRIDE) as a regional hub for excellence.

Additionally, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) is being established to reinforce the local defence industry ecosystem.

The Defence Ministry has also restructured the Malaysian Industry Council for Defence Enforcement & Security (MIDES) into the Defence Industry Strategic Council.

This move aims to enhance governance and refine the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) policy for a more robust defence sector.

Meanwhile, the National Defence Industry Policy (DIPN), designed to promote local innovation and technology, is in its final stages of preparation.

The policy is expected to be presented to the Cabinet in August. - Bernama