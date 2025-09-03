Malaysia explores healthcare financing reforms for ageing population and new health fund

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health is prepared to explore healthcare financing reforms for Malaysia’s ageing population as the country transitions toward becoming an ageing society.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that proposals under consideration include introducing a social protection scheme or establishing special contribution mechanisms to fund healthcare needs in old age.

He emphasised that this demographic shift requires diversifying and strengthening public funding sources during his winding-up speech on the 13th Malaysia Plan debate at the Dewan Negara.

The ministry is considering establishing a National Health Fund financed through direct and indirect tax revenues including pro-health taxes on high-risk products such as cigarettes, vaping, alcohol and sugary beverages.

These taxes are expected to encourage behavioural change toward healthier lifestyles while generating revenue for treatment services and public health initiatives.

An innovative and sustainable approach to healthcare financing must be developed to ensure the system does not rely solely on traditional funding methods.

The ministry is also reviewing the Human Tissue Act 1974 to strengthen the legal framework governing organ donation and transplantation.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri announced that the Social Welfare Department will establish a dedicated autism service centre for children with special needs.

This centre will provide comprehensive services including early detection, diagnosis, intervention programmes and family support as a one-stop hub for autism-related services.

A total of 579 Community-Based Rehabilitation centres had been registered nationwide by June last year, benefiting more than 20,000 persons with disabilities.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick reported that RM 6.32 billion in financing had been channelled to 237,581 entrepreneurs and cooperatives between January and July last year.

This financing was disbursed through ministry agencies including TEKUN Nasional, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia, Bank Rakyat, SME Bank, SME Corp, Pernas and the Malaysia Cooperative Commission.

Micro, small and medium enterprises recorded growth of 5.8% last year while contributing RM 652.4 billion to the national economy with exports surging by 31.3%.

These enterprises created jobs for 8.1 million people, representing a 3.1% increase of nearly 250,000 workers and raising their employment contribution to 48.7% nationally. – Bernama