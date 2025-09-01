Malaysia explores new semiconductor markets with China and Japan

TIANJIN: Malaysia is actively exploring new markets for its semiconductor industry as part of strategic diversification into non-traditional markets.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted China’s phenomenal advancement in semiconductors as a key opportunity for Malaysian collaboration.

“Malaysia is fortunate to become the hub of semiconductors in Southeast Asia...with more than 60 per cent of our electrical and electronic (E&E) and semiconductor products exported to the United States,” he said during a question and answer session at Tianjin University.

Anwar confirmed Malaysia will maintain its existing semiconductor exports while actively pursuing new market opportunities with Chinese and Japanese companies.

The Prime Minister emphasised the critical importance of nurturing new talents in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

He identified significant opportunities through China’s open-door policy, stressing that collaboration must include comprehensive training components.

“In fact, tomorrow I will meet with all the China-based semiconductor players to discuss and work on the formula,” Anwar revealed.

The Prime Minister is currently undertaking his fourth working visit to China since assuming office in November 2022. – Bernama