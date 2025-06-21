KOTA BHARU: The government is exploring new markets for Malaysia’s palm oil in an effort to reduce the nation’s reliance on major exporting markets affected by geopolitical conflicts.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said the ongoing Israel-Iran crisis and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have disrupted export shipments to certain zones.

“Malaysia currently exports goods worth RM186 billion annually to global markets, including palm oil, but part of these markets are now considered high-risk due to armed conflicts.

“As such, we are exploring new markets, namely, countries that have yet to purchase Malaysian palm oil or cooking oil. This is crucial to ensure that our export levels remain stable,” he said, adding that the country is currently trading with nearly 80 nations, with plans to expand its reach even further.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Dialogue with KPK programme at the MARA Poly-Tech College, Kota Bharu here today, the minister also urged plantation operators and smallholders to work closely with the government to ensure the resilience of the national commodities sector on the global stage.

He noted that planters and operators must work with the government to address challenges at the international level.

“The European market is increasingly emphasising environmental sustainability and biodiversity-friendly practices in palm oil procurement.

“To enter their markets, we must prove that our plantations meet their standards, comply with sustainability principles and preserve biodiversity,” he said.

Johari added that providing good service and meeting buyer requirements should be a priority to help turn new buyers into long-term customers.

“We are asking them to buy more from us, but the service we provide is just as important,” he said.