Malaysia fast-tracks 4,352 healthcare jobs to address shortages

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) is expediting the recruitment process to fill 4,352 vacancies in the healthcare sector to address urgent staffing needs.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the move following discussions at a recent Cabinet meeting.

“I have emphasised and instructed the MOH secretary-general and Health director-general to fast-track the recruitment process rather than following the conventional approach,“ he said after officiating the Annual Scientific Meeting and 55th Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Society of Radiographers.

Dzulkefly also highlighted the importance of registration for healthcare practitioners under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016 (Act 774). He urged all professionals to complete their official registration and obtain the Annual Practising Certificate (APC) before December 31, 2026.

MOH Allied Health Sciences Division director L. Mageswary warned that unregistered practitioners or those working without a valid APC could face legal consequences. “Anyone employing unregistered individuals to carry out duties as allied health professionals is committing an offence,“ she said.

Penalties include fines up to RM50,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both. For corporate bodies, fines may reach RM100,000, with additional daily penalties for continuing violations. - Bernama