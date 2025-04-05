PUTRAJAYA: The federal government remains committed to regulating the sale and use of vape products through firm enforcement of existing laws, with no immediate plans for a nationwide ban, said Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the government had already taken a decisive stance with the enactment of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, which provides a comprehensive legal framework for regulating tobacco and vape products.

“I’ve addressed this issue numerous times. When we enacted the Act, we took a firm and clear stance.

“The government committed significant efforts to ensure strong regulatory control over tobacco and vape products.

“Now that the Act and its regulations are in place, our focus is on strict enforcement. That is the federal government’s position,” he said during a media briefing on the Malaysia Lung Health Initiative 2025–2030 at the Health Ministry headquarters today.

Dr Dzulkefly stressed that enforcement efforts would be carried out thoroughly and effectively, led by the Ministry’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Division.

“We will be firm and proactive (in combating this), God willing.”

The Act marks a milestone in Malaysia’s public health policy, particularly in regulating access to and use of smoking products.

Dr Dzulkefly also welcomed and praised state governments that have chosen not to issue business licenses for vape sales, naming Johor, Terengganu, and Kedah as examples of proactive leadership.

“We encourage other states to take similar steps. Even if they do not impose outright restrictions, local authorities must still comply with federal law under Act 852,” he said.

He added that continued collaboration between federal and state authorities is essential to ensuring consistent, nationwide enforcement , and ultimately, to protecting the health of all Malaysians.