Malaysia healthcare workers praise 13MP reforms for AI and cost efficiency

JOHOR BAHRU: Healthcare workers have expressed strong support for reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), particularly the expanded use of generic medicines and AI-driven health record management.

These measures aim to enhance affordability, accessibility, and efficiency in the healthcare sector.

Aziahtun Akma Mohd Sarkawi, a veteran nurse with 27 years of experience, highlighted the benefits of generic medicines in reducing treatment costs.

“This is a good move. It will be easier and faster for patients to get the medications they need. Lower costs will ease the financial burden on patients, so I see this as a very positive step,” she said.

The integration of AI in health record management was also praised for its potential to improve accuracy and service delivery.

“AI can streamline record-keeping and improve service delivery. It also has the potential to reduce errors in patient information management and improve treatment outcomes,” Aziahtun added.

Pharmacist Nurul Syamimi Mohamed Sofi emphasised that generic medicines align with the National Medicines Policy (DUNas) by ensuring affordability without compromising quality. “Generic medicines are more accessible and affordable.

They reduce the cost of treatment for individuals and the public healthcare system. Lower drug prices mean government funds can be more efficiently allocated to other health sectors,” she explained.

The federal government has allocated RM40 billion under the 13MP to drive these reforms over the next five years.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that the initiative aims to ensure sustainable health financing while expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare for all Malaysians.

Key priorities include wider adoption of generic drugs, upgrading healthcare facilities, digitising health records, and leveraging AI to improve coordination between institutions. - Bernama