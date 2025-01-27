KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed to leverage the strengths of both countries to enhance cooperation in various fields, including defence, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that Indonesia has extensive experience in defence, and Malaysia is ready to explore any potential cooperation opportunities.

“Malaysia is ready to explore and see what we can gain from Indonesia, which is certainly more important than acquiring or purchasing from other countries.

“Nevertheless, this will only happen through, not only mutual understanding, but also closeness, confidence, and trust among the leaders and their leadership teams.”

Anwar said this at a joint press conference with visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the PETRONAS Twin Towers here, today.

The Prime Minister said that Malaysia and Indonesia share a close history, such as language and culture, and therefore, should also enhance cooperation in other fields like trade, investment, education, research, food technology, downstream industries, and energy.

Anwar also described Prabowo’s visit to Malaysia, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as highly meaningful, especially when he was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Johor Yang Amat Dihormati I (The Most Esteemed Order of the Johor Royal) during the audience at Istana Negara today.

“That is a symbol of friendship and closeness with Sultan Ibrahim and the entire Johor royal family, and of course, we are pleased with this development, which shows the uniqueness and special nature of the friendship and relationship that does not exist between any other countries,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Indonesian President, whom he described as a loyal friend and a brother who had been there for him through the highs and lows.

“So once again, on behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express my deepest appreciation and thanks to my close friend and brother, Prabowo Subianto, who has been with me through thick and thin, always watching over and caring for me during my long period of sorrow and hardship.

“There are very few whose greatness and sincerity we can truly acknowledge, and I count Prabowo Subianto among the exceptions because of his closeness and dedication, which even caused discomfort and anger from certain parties at that time,” he said.

Prabowo arrived here this morning for a state visit to the country today. He was also accorded a full state welcome at Istana Negara, followed by an audience with the King.

According to Wisma Putra, the state visit reflects the strong and special bond of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia and is also the first state visit by a foreign Head of State since the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as King of Malaysia.

It also represents the first state visit by Prabowo to a Southeast Asian country since his inauguration as President of the Republic of Indonesia on Oct 20 last year.

As close neighbours with strong ties and founding members of ASEAN, this state visit reflects the commitment of both countries to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level for the prosperity and progress of both nations and the region at large.

Malaysia and Indonesia’s strategic ties encompass comprehensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, including politics, economy, defence, interconnectivity, education, and socio-culture.

From January to November last year, total bilateral trade between the two countries reached RM106.06 billion (USD23.2 billion), an increase from RM101.99 billion (USD22.41 billion) during the same period in 2023.

In 2023, Indonesia was Malaysia’s eighth-largest trading partner globally and the third-largest within ASEAN, with a total trade volume of RM111.21 billion (USD24.39 billion).