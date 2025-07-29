Malaysia-Indonesia annual consultation begins in Jakarta with key talks

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at Istana Merdeka in Central Jakarta today for the 13th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation, marking a key diplomatic engagement between the two neighbouring nations.

Anwar, who is on a two-day working visit, was welcomed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders then proceeded to a one-on-one meeting to discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual concern.

“Pray that this working visit brings meaningful benefits to the people of both our friendly nations,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

The last edition of the consultation was held nearly seven years ago, on Nov 22, 2017, in Kuching, Sarawak.

Following the bilateral talks, both the Malaysian and Indonesian leaders are scheduled to attend an official luncheon, witness the exchange of four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and a joint press conference.

Anwar is also set to visit the ASEAN Secretariat in South Jakarta at the invitation of ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, where he will deliver a keynote address outlining Malaysia’s vision as ASEAN Chair for 2025.

The Prime Minister arrived in Jakarta on Monday, accompanied by key officials including Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, as well as Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Earlier in the day, Anwar kicked off his visit by meeting with the Association of Malaysian Indonesian Journalists (ISWAMI) and chief editors of major Indonesian media outlets. - Bernama