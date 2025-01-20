Malaysia invites Indonesia’s participation at 2025 LIMA

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has officially invited Indonesia to participate in the 2025 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2025.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement today, stated that the invitation was extended after Mohamed Khaled met with his Indonesian counterpart Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, who paid him a courtesy call at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

“It (invitation) reiterates the dedication of both countries to strengthen defence relations through the implementation of initiatives at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

“This courtesy call is proof of the undivided commitment between the two countries in fostering strong cooperation for the sake of regional peace and stability,“ read the statement.

The 17th edition of 2025 LIMA will be held from May 20 to 24 in Langkawi.

According to the Defence Ministry, today’s meeting between the two defence ministers also reflects the close relationship that has been established between Malaysia and Indonesia through diplomatic relations and defence cooperation between the two countries.

“During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views, especially concerning regional defence and security perspective and the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship.

“Their discussion also touched on the 44th Malaysia-Indonesia General Border Committee (GBC MALINDO 44th), which is scheduled to take place in Malaysia this year, in dealing with regional security challenges collectively,” it said.

During the meeting, Mohamed Khaled congratulated Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on his appointment as the Defence Minister of Indonesia and also expressed confidence in the continued prosperity of Indonesia under the leadership of President Prabowo Subianto.

Earlier, after arriving at Wisma Pertahanan, the Indonesian Defence Minister inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and members of the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial) led by Major Muhammad Akmal Hakim Sabarudin.