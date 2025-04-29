KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Japan are exploring broader economic cooperation, including in artificial intelligence (AI) development and the future of the automotive industry, amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said during his bilateral meeting with Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Yoji Muto, yesterday, both parties exchanged views on ways to address global economic challenges.

“Malaysia and Japan must work together to find fair and effective solutions. By sharing expertise and resources, we can drive growth and innovation,” Tengku Zafrul said in a post on X today.

During the hour-long meeting, both parties had also discussed the growing trade challenges in the global economy.