KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Japan have proposed the establishment of a new cooperation centre in Malaysia to strengthen cross-sector collaboration in technology, sustainability, and ASEAN energy integration, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the initiative underscores Malaysia’s commitment, as 2025 ASEAN Chair, to leading the region’s push toward a low-carbon future.

“We welcome Japan’s technical and advanced research support, especially through initiatives such as the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC), which will help accelerate the comprehensive and large-scale implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

“Japan, with its strengths in renewable energy, bioenergy, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), has positioned itself as a key strategic partner in Malaysia’s aspiration to become a regional hub for sustainable energy innovation,” he posted.

Anwar said the proposal was raised during his meeting with Japan’s former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who paid a courtesy call on him today.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that stronger ties between industries, policymakers, and research communities of the two countries would fast-track Malaysia’s energy transition, foster innovative solutions, and bolster regional economic resilience.

“This is the time to build a stronger economy for a sustainable legacy for future generations,” he added.