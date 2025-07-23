Malaysia mourns Bangladesh school jet crash victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Malaysia’s condolences following a devastating fighter jet crash into a school in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which claimed at least 31 lives, mostly children.

“My heart breaks for the people of Bangladesh after learning of the fighter jet crash into a school in Dhaka. Many lives were lost, most of them children. Over a hundred others were injured,“ Anwar wrote on Facebook.

He praised the bravery of teacher Maherin Chowdhury, who saved students before re-entering the burning building to rescue others.

“Her immense courage will not be forgotten,“ he said.

The Prime Minister confirmed he would send a letter to Bangladesh’s interim leader, Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, expressing Malaysia’s support.

“In this hour of grief, we stand with you. We mourn every life lost and every family devastated,“ Anwar added.

The crash occurred when an F-7 BGI aircraft, on a routine training mission, suffered a mechanical failure shortly after takeoff.

It struck Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area, killing 31, including the pilot and 25 children, while injuring 165 others. – Bernama