Malaysia needs food waste reduction legislation - Lee

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia urgently needs legislation on food waste reduction to address the alarming levels of food wastage, said Alliance for a Safe Community Chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

According to recent studies, he said that Malaysians waste approximately 16,688 tonnes of food daily, with nearly 60 per cent of it being avoidable.

“This legislation should establish clear targets for food waste reduction, mandate businesses to report wastage and provide guidelines for food donation and recycling.

“It should also introduce penalties for excessive waste while offering incentives for businesses and individuals who adopt sustainable practices,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said that food waste is both an environmental and economic crisis, highlighting that food production, transportation, and disposal contribute significantly to carbon emissions.

“By reducing food waste, we can lower our carbon footprint and mitigate climate change. Legislation can enforce sustainable practices across the food supply chain, from production to consumption,” he said.

Lee said legislation can also incentivise businesses to adopt waste-reduction measures, such as better inventory management and donation of surplus food to those in need, while encouraging redistribution to charities and food banks, ensuring that no one goes hungry while edible food is being discarded.

“Malaysia has committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which include a target to halve food waste by 2030. Without legislation, we risk falling short of this goal. A legal framework will provide the necessary structure and accountability to achieve this target,” he said.

He further urged the government to develop facilities for composting, anaerobic digestion, and other food waste recycling methods, as well as invest in research for new technologies in food preservation, packaging, and supply chain management to further minimise waste.

“Let us act now to ensure that future generations inherit a nation where resources are valued, and no one goes hungry. We must commit to reducing food waste and creating a sustainable future for all Malaysians,“ he added.