Malaysia proposes optimal use of ASEAN-India fund to explore cooperation in agricultural sustainability

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recommended optimising the ASEAN-India fund to explore areas of cooperation, particularly initiatives related to agricultural sustainability and climate change mitigation.

This proposal was made during the Eighth ASEAN-India Ministerial Meeting on Agriculture and Forestry (AIMMAF) which was held virtually on Oct 25.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu led the Malaysian delegation to the meeting.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), in a statement today, said that the meeting discussed the status of the Medium-term Plan of Action for ASEAN-India Cooperation in Agriculture and Forestry (2021-2025).

“This plan aims to promote investment, develop human resources in the food, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sub-sectors and enhance the resilience of ecosystem.

“The meeting also highlighted the importance of sustainable and regenerative agriculture to strengthen regional food security,“ the statement read.

According to the ministry, Malaysia noted the progress of the Medium-term Plan of Action for ASEAN-India Cooperation in Agriculture and Forestry (2021-2025) and encouraged ASEAN Member States (AMS) and India to continue identifying potential projects and programmes for future implementation.

The meeting agreed that sustainable agriculture will be a regional priority for both ASEAN and India moving forward.

“Cooperation should focus on key areas such as decarbonisation, the reduction of harmful agrochemicals, the minimisation of cropburning practices, digitalisation, and the promotion of scientific and technological applications in the food, agriculture, and forestry sectors,” it said.