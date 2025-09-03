Malaysia ready to be China’s key trading partner, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is ready to be China’s key trading partner, supported by initiatives such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted Malaysia’s strategic location in the heart of Southeast Asia as a major advantage.

He emphasised that the nation’s clear and stable policies make it the ideal gateway to the ASEAN market of nearly 680 million people.

“As the ASEAN chair this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Chinese companies attending the Malaysia-China High-Level Business Dialogue to use Malaysia as their gateway to the ASEAN market,” he said.

Zafrul expressed confidence that this collaboration will drive economic growth and create more high-quality jobs for Malaysians.

He shared these remarks in a post on the X platform today.

On Monday, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, stated that Malaysia is currently exploring new markets for the semiconductor industry.

This effort is part of the nation’s diversification strategy to tap into new and non-traditional markets.

He added that Malaysia also aims to learn from and explore potential partnerships with its counterparts in China.

The Prime Minister is currently on a four-day working visit to China, marking his fourth trip to the country since assuming office in November 2022. – Bernama