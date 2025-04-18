PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is ready to develop the Pan-Asian Railway Network (PARN), a rail infrastructure initiative aimed at connecting Malaysia and China to boost trade, particularly in the halal industry.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said during his recent state visit to Malaysia, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed support for the project, which is seen as a gateway to expanding market access into western China, including the Inner Mongolia region.

“... it also opens up markets in Xinjiang. These regions have significant Muslim populations.

“This presents opportunities to export halal products to them directly via rail,” he said at a press conference after the Railway Assets Corporation’s (RAC) 2025 appreciation ceremony and Open Day today.

Loke said the MADANI government places strong emphasis on the development of global rail connectivity, as it presents significant opportunities for the country and enhances regional cooperation.

To date, he said Malaysia has launched a pilot project known as the ASEAN Express, a joint initiative between Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), which commenced last year.

“This is a collaboration between KTMB, SRT and partners in China to transport cargo from Malaysia to Chongqing, China, with a transit time of nine days. We hope it can eventually be established as a regular service,” he said.

Loke highlighted that there are still several challenges in implementing a global rail service, particularly concerning legal and regulatory restrictions, which Malaysia will address with the relevant countries.

He noted that the upgrading works on the Johor Bahru to Padang Besar railway track are in progress and expected to be completed by the end of this year.

“The government is investing substantial funds to upgrade it into a double-track railway. Upon completion, we will have a continuous double-track railway network from Johor Bahru right up to Padang Besar,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke shared that he is scheduled to meet Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, on May 2 to discuss the PARN.

Last year, Loke called on ASEAN member states to strengthen regional integration by linking railway networks, facilitating a freer flow of goods across the region.

He said connectivity, particularly linking rail networks from Peninsular Malaysia to Thailand, Laos, and China, has long been a part of ASEAN’s long-term vision.