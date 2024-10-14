Malaysia ready to lead ASEAN with focus on inclusivity, sustainability - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, embracing the future with a clear vision focused on inclusivity and sustainability, ensuring that “every voice matters” and “leaving no one behind”, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar stated that the chairmanship will mark the beginning of a new chapter under the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

“Under the guiding light of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, a new chapter will begin. This marks the start of a 20-year journey – a journey where we rise together to shape a shared destiny.

“Selamat Datang. Welcome to Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post.

Laos officially handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Malaysia on Friday during the Closing Ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits, along with related Summits and the ASEAN Chairmanship Handover Ceremony in Vientiane.

Anwar accepted the ASEAN Chairmanship gavel from Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at the event.

During the ceremony, Anwar also unveiled the logo and theme for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025: ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.