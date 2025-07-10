Selangor takes cautious approach on dengue vaccine rollout

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is adopting a wait-and-see approach regarding the dengue vaccine, opting to observe its effectiveness and long-term impact before initiating any state-led vaccination efforts.

State Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin stated that while the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) recognises the vaccine’s potential, the federal government has not yet endorsed its widespread use.

“The dengue vaccine is still relatively new — it hasn’t even been in use for five years. According to JKNS, it shows promise, but its long-term effects are still unclear.

For now, JKNS advises us to continue monitoring and assessing before implementing any dengue vaccination programmes,” she said during the Selangor state assembly sitting.

Her remarks came in response to a supplementary question from Dr Quah Perng Fei (PH–Bandar Baru Klang) about Selangor’s plans for a dengue immunisation drive.

Jamaliah also revealed that dengue cases in Selangor have decreased significantly this year.

From the first to the 27th epidemiological week, the state recorded 13,685 cases, marking a 66.1 per cent drop compared to 40,313 cases in the same period last year.

“So far, five dengue-related deaths have been reported, compared to 12 in the corresponding period last year,” she added. - Bernama