Malaysia reaffirms commitment to biodiversity conservation, preservation of natural heritage

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to take a proactive role in biodiversity conservation, and in the preservation of natural heritage for future generations, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said that Malaysia, as one of the world’s 17 megadiverse countries, with 20 per cent of all animal species of the world, forests that are more than 100 million years old, and being part of the Coral Triangle, is committed to managing its biodiversity sustainably.

He added that Malaysia was one of the first parties to integrate the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) into its National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAP) for 2022-2030.

“For Malaysia, sustainability is a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort. We are determined to implement our NBSAP effectively, by conducting baseline studies, developing a national monitoring system to measure progress, and establishing a centre of excellence for biodiversity.

“We actively collaborate with the private sector to mainstream biodiversity at both national and global levels, with support from the Malaysia Platform for Business and Biodiversity,” he said, while delivering the country’s statement at the High-Level Segment of the 16th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 16), in Cali, Colombia, on Tuesday (Oct 29).

In his speech, which was made available to the media, Nik Nazmi also noted that Malaysia has recently launched its National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) 2.0, as a roadmap towards achieving both climate and biodiversity goals. The policy was launched on Sept 30, in Putrajaya.

Additionally, Nik Nazmi mentioned that Malaysia recognises the significant contributions of our indigenous and local communities, as custodians of biodiversity and partners in conservation, through the appointment of community rangers to protect wildlife and forests.

“Their traditional knowledge, innovations and practices are being documented and protected through the Access-Benefit Sharing Framework,” he said, adding that the world needs to continue efforts to strengthen their participation at the global platform.

While acknowledging the support Malaysia has received from global biodiversity funds for the full implementation of the NBSAP, Nik Nazmi emphasised the need for more sufficient and accessible financial resources to further support its implementation.

“Also pressing is the necessary capacity and technology transfer, in accordance with the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR). These questions must be addressed, urgently and equitably, as our flora and fauna wait for no one. Our children’s survival waits for no one. We cannot delay any longer,” he said.