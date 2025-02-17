KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s position is clear that it remains non-aligned and will not be drawn into great power rivalries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He pointed out that Malaysia rejects economic coercion and unilateral actions that undermine regional stability.

“We support a rules-based multilateral system that ensures fairness, transparency and representation for all, particularly for the Global South,” he said in his keynote address at the China Conference Southeast Asia 2025 today.

He also said that ASEAN’s major foreign policy thrust is the principle of centrality to ensure it remains fiercely independent and thus able to engage with all countries, including traditional partners in the west and the new emerging force, particularly China in the east together with other countries in Asia.

Anwar noted that ASEAN must also expand its global engagement beyond traditional partners.

“Strengthening ties with China, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), BRICS and other emerging economies is not about choosing sides; rather, it is about ensuring ASEAN’s strategic relevance in a multipolar world,” he explained.

By diversifying its partnerships, Anwar said, ASEAN could enhance its economic resilience, tap into new investment opportunities and play a more proactive role in shaping global governance frameworks.

Furthermore, ASEAN’s economic resilience would depend on how effectively it navigates three critical challenges, namely supply chain disruptions and diversification; energy security and sustainability; as well as the digital economy and artificial intelligence.

“To ensure that all ASEAN member states can fully harness the benefits of technological advancements, we must establish common standards for data protection, facilitate seamless cross-border digital trade and invest in capacity-building initiatives that bridge the digital divide.

“By fostering a secure, innovative and inclusive digital ecosystem, ASEAN can position itself at the forefront of the global digital economy, driving sustainable growth and shared prosperity for the region,” he added.