KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia remains steadfast in facing various global challenges and continues to play a role as the catalyst and leader of regional diplomacy through its ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said although the world is facing various challenges, including geopolitical tensions and trade tariffs, Malaysia remains firmly anchored.

“Malaysia is among the earliest countries to act in protecting the interests of industry and businesses and the welfare of the people.

“Comprehensive and inclusive strategic measures have been taken, with the involvement of various parties to ensure the country remains economically stable and competitive,” he said.

Anwar said this in his congratulatory speech at the 2025 Federal Awards, Medals and Honours conferment ceremony in conjunction with the birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara today.



The ceremony was graced by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

The Prime Minister also described this year’s ASEAN Summit as the best in the history of ASEAN, when Malaysia as Chairman brought together three giant continents, namely the Gulf States or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), China and ASEAN to ensure the survival of civilisation and spur the economy of the people and the country.

“The ASEAN Summit and the hosting of LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition) very much proved that the spirit of teamwork is the key to fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the country.

“The excellence of the Malaysian Armed Forces in Langkawi and the magnificence of PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) and the entire government machinery as well as the private sector in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur were simply amazing,” said the Prime Minister.

He also expressed confidence that Visit Malaysia 2026 will be a new catalyst for economic growth and the proliferation of employment opportunities.

In addition, Anwar said the increase in agro-agricultural yields and local products, Malaysian-made goods and the resilience of the domestic industry continue to be the pillars that strengthen the country’s economy.

“The people’s undivided support for these initiatives demonstrates high national spirit and awareness of the importance of self-reliance during these uncertain global challenges,” he said.