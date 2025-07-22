Pakistan landslide kills three, 15 missing after heavy monsoon rains

KHAPLU: A deadly landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains swept away vehicles in northern Pakistan, killing at least three people and leaving 15 missing, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The disaster struck Diamer district in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, burying multiple cars under debris.

District police officer Abdul Hameed stated, “Three dead bodies have been recovered and more than 15 are still missing.”

At least 10 vehicles were trapped under the rubble, with rescue operations ongoing.

Faizullah Faraq, a regional government spokesperson, confirmed the casualties and noted that hundreds of tourists were safely evacuated.

“Government teams cleared debris and escorted them off the mountain road, while local villagers provided emergency shelter and assistance,“ he said.

The floods have disrupted major highways, damaged 50 houses, four bridges, a hotel, and a school.

Since late June, Pakistan has recorded 221 monsoon-related deaths, including 104 children and 40 women, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Agency officials noted that the unusually early and intense rains have caused higher-than-normal destruction.

“Such death tolls are usually seen in August, but this year the impact has been markedly different,“ a spokeswoman said.

Monsoon rains, vital for agriculture, also bring annual devastation.

In 2022, floods submerged a third of Pakistan, killing 1,700 people. – AFP