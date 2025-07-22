Flash floods in China’s Shandong kill two, leave 10 missing

JINAN: Flash floods in eastern China’s Shandong province have killed two people and left 10 missing after heavy rainfall lashed the region.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that up to 364 millimetres of rain fell in parts of Jinan between midnight and 5 am on Tuesday.

The downpours caused flash floods in two villages in Dawangzhuang town, damaging or destroying 19 homes.

“At present, all-out efforts are being made to search for and recover the missing persons,“ CCTV stated.

Authorities have pledged to “carry out post-disaster rescue and follow-up work in an orderly manner.”

China frequently faces natural disasters, especially during summer when heavy rainfall and heatwaves strike different regions.

The country, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has committed to carbon neutrality by 2060 while expanding renewable energy.

In June, floods in southern Guizhou province killed six people and forced over 80,000 evacuations.

Earlier this month, a landslide in Sichuan province swept cars off a highway, killing five. – AFP