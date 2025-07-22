Sarawak enforces open burning ban amid rising haze threat

KUCHING: Sarawak has implemented comprehensive emergency measures to combat escalating haze conditions as forest fires continue spreading across Borneo Island and surrounding Indonesian territories.

The state’s Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) has declared an official haze alert following significant deterioration in air quality readings since July 19.

As of 8am today, 15 areas recorded Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in the moderate category, while three areas remained in the good category.

Emergency response protocols have been activated statewide, with NREB establishing haze operation centres throughout Sarawak. The agency has completely suspended all open burning permits and imposed strict prohibitions on fire-based land clearing activities.

NREB confirmed detecting 114 active hotspots across Kalimantan and Indonesian territories, with 93 new fire locations identified within the past 48 hours alone. Additional hotspots have emerged within Sarawak’s borders as persistent Southwest Monsoon winds continue affecting the region.

The agency warns that current weather patterns pose significant risks for transboundary haze transmission. “Sarawak may experience hazy conditions in the coming days or weeks if the burning of biomass continues outside its borders,“ NREB cautioned in an official statement.

These atmospheric conditions are expected to persist through September’s conclusion.

Enforcement activities have intensified across the state, with expanded ground patrol operations targeting potential fire sources. Plantation operators and land development companies have received formal warnings against using fire for waste disposal practices. The agency has specifically focused on large-scale oil palm estates and logging operations, which historically utilise controlled burning for clearing agricultural and forestry waste materials.

Public participation in monitoring efforts has been encouraged through dedicated reporting hotlines. Citizens can contact NREB directly at 082-447488 and 082-319500 to report suspected open burning activities. The agency guarantees complainant anonymity under Whistleblower Protection Act provisions.

NREB has coordinated public awareness campaigns whilst working with government bodies to mitigate haze risks. The comprehensive response includes real-time air quality monitoring, enhanced enforcement operations, and preventive education initiatives.

Satellite monitoring systems continue tracking fire activity across the region, with each detected hotspot representing approximately one hectare of burning area - equivalent to two football fields combined. These infrared signatures provide crucial data for assessing fire intensity and potential haze generation.

The current situation reflects broader regional challenges as dry season conditions and persistent winds create favourable environments for fire propagation. Indonesian territories remain the primary source of transboundary pollution affecting Malaysian Borneo, requiring coordinated international response efforts.

Residents are advised to monitor air quality updates regularly and implement appropriate health precautions during periods of elevated pollution levels. The public is recommended to take precautionary measures during hot weather, including drinking adequate water and reducing outdoor activities.