Tang Jie-Ee Wei advance to China Open second round

NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei secured their spot in the second round of the China Open after a convincing win over American opponents Presley Smith-Jennie Gai in Changzhou today.

The match, held at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, saw the Malaysian fourth seeds dominate with a 22-20, 21-12 victory in just 35 minutes.

This marks their second straight win against the world number 29 pair, having previously defeated them at the Singapore Open in May.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, currently ranked fourth in the world, will now face China’s Gao Jia Xuan-Wu Meng Ying in the next round on Thursday.

Meanwhile, fellow Malaysians Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin suffered an early exit after falling 21-15, 21-16 to the same Chinese pair in another first-round clash.