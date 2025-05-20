PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Russia are committed to strengthening strategic cooperation, especially in the agriculture and food security sectors, in addition to exploring investment and technology opportunities between the two countries.

This was achieved through a series of bilateral meetings in conjunction with the official visit of Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu to Russia from May 13 to 17, which was part of the official delegation led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) announced in a statement today that on the sidelines of the programme in Moscow, Mohamad also held a meeting with the Russian Minister of Agriculture, Oksana Lut.

“In a brief meeting, he (Mohamad) announced the Malaysian Government’s decision to approve the regionalisation of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) disease in the Penza Region, in addition to submitting an official letter regarding the matter,“ said KPKM.

Meanwhile, in Kazan, Mohamad also held a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Markovich, which emphasised efforts to strengthen existing cooperation and explore new potential in the agricultural sector in a more strategic, organised and sustainable manner.