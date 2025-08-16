Malaysia’s communications ministry drives inclusive digital transformation

PADANG BESAR: The Communications Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring all Malaysians benefit from the nation’s digital transformation, regardless of background or location.

Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, the ministry’s secretary-general, highlighted key initiatives like the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) and National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) as driving forces behind this progress.

He noted Malaysia’s significant achievements in communication infrastructure and community empowerment, citing NADI’s recent win at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2025.

“This recognition reflects Malaysia’s effective approach to community empowerment and the tangible impact of NADI at the grassroots level,” he said during the Perlis Connect programme launch.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, officiated the event, which showcased NADI’s role in fostering rural entrepreneurship.

Mohamad Fauzi shared success stories of local businesses like Corn Dough Frozen D’ Dapur Maksu and Mama Nory Bakery, which have thrived through digital platforms.

He also emphasised the ministry’s efforts in combating online fraud, protecting personal data, and enhancing cybersecurity nationwide.

The Safe Internet Campaign, led by MCMC, aims to promote responsible online behaviour among students and the public.

The Perlis Connect programme featured activities promoting safe internet usage and awareness about roaming charges in border areas.

Key attendees included MCMC’s Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Bernama’s CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin. - Bernama