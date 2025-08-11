Malaysia’s construction sector grows 12.9% with RM43.9 billion work done in Q2 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s construction sector recorded steady growth of 12.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2025.

The value of work done reached RM43.9 billion, following a 16.6 per cent increase in the previous quarter, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin attributed the growth to strong performance in special trade activities and non-residential buildings.

These sub-sectors posted substantial double-digit growth of 22.2 per cent and 16.2 per cent respectively.

The residential buildings sub-sector also expanded significantly by 13.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the civil engineering sub-sector maintained a positive trend with 7.5 per cent growth.

Of the RM43.9 billion work done value, RM16.3 billion or 37.1 per cent came from the civil engineering sub-sector.

This was primarily driven by utility projects (RM8.1 billion) and roads and railways (RM6.5 billion).

Non-residential buildings contributed RM12.4 billion (28.2 per cent) to the total value.

Residential buildings accounted for RM10 billion (22.8 per cent).

Special trade activities made up RM5.2 billion (11.9 per cent), led by site preparation (RM1.5 billion).

Electrical installation (RM1.2 billion) and plumbing, heat, and air-conditioning installation (RM1.1 billion) also contributed significantly.

The private sector remained the primary growth driver, contributing RM28.2 billion or 64.2 per cent of the total value.

Private sector growth sustained at 19.3 per cent, down from 23.7 per cent in Q1 2025.

Non-residential buildings (23.7 per cent) and special trade activities (22.8 per cent) were key contributors.

Public sector work done value increased by 3.1 per cent to RM15.7 billion (35.8 per cent share).

Special trade activities in the public sector grew by 20.8 per cent.

Nearly 61.1 per cent of total work done value was concentrated in Selangor, Johor, Sarawak, and Federal Territories.

Selangor led with RM9.7 billion (22.2 per cent), driven by non-residential buildings (RM3.2 billion).

Johor ranked second with RM7.7 billion (17.5 per cent), primarily from non-residential buildings (RM3.4 billion).

Sarawak recorded RM5.2 billion (11.9 per cent), while Federal Territories contributed RM4.2 billion (9.5 per cent).

In the first half of 2025, the sector posted RM86.8 billion in work value, a 14.7 per cent increase year-on-year.

Special trade activities (28.3 per cent) and residential buildings (20 per cent) were the main growth drivers. - Bernama