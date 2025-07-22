Malaysia’s data centre framework to boost digital economy by October 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Digital is developing a data centre framework to ensure a coordinated approach to policy and implementation, with plans to launch it by October 2025.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo stated that the framework, managed by the Data Centre Task Force (DCTF), will address key issues such as data storage, security, and integration.

“The DCTF is a committee for us to bring together relevant aspects when we receive applications for data centres and so on. When we talk about data, we talk about storage, security, priorities and so on. We need to see how we can ensure that the relevant data can be integrated,“ said Gobind after visiting the Kuala Lumpur Command and Control Centre.

The Ministry of Digital and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry confirmed in a joint statement that the DCTF meeting on Monday agreed the Ministry of Digital would lead the framework’s development to support Malaysia’s digital economy.

The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) will oversee approvals for new data centre projects and expansions.

Gobind also attended a briefing by Kuala Lumpur City Hall on the city’s AI-driven development plans.

He highlighted that AI adoption will modernise urban infrastructure, improve service efficiency, and enhance residents’ quality of life. - Bernama