Malaysia’s foreign policy stays unchanged despite being partner of BRICS - Mohamad Alamin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s foreign policy remains independent, principled and pragmatic, despite being a partner of BRICS recently, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

He said Malaysia as a sovereign country, is free to choose whatever organisation it wants to join, but it must be based on meticulous consideration and benefits to the country.

Besides, Mohamad said Malaysia’s participation in BRICS is in line with the foreign policy of supporting multilateralism to address various geopolitical and global economic challenges.

“We are always committed to strengthening relations and cooperation with foreign countries, which are able to provide benefits in terms of economic development, investment as well as our bilateral relations with any country.

“We also support the supremacy of international law, including the United Nations charter,“ he said in response to a supplementary question by V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) regarding the assurance on national affairs such as politics, economy and national sovereignty with no interference by foreign countries after Malaysia joined BRICS at the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.