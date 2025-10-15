Malaysia’s medical device exports surge 31% to RM37 billion in 2024

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s medical device industry has demonstrated remarkable growth with exports surging 31% to reach RM37 billion in 2024.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed the sector attracted RM20 billion in domestic and foreign investments between 2021 and 2024.

The industry contributes approximately RM1.8 billion annually to the national GDP and has created more than 130,000 high-skilled jobs.

“Under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the medical device sector is recognised as a strategic growth driver,“ he said at the pre-launch of IMDEC 2026 and MedTechPreneur 1.0 Programme.

He added that the Medical Device Authority continues to exemplify progressive regulatory leadership through its Regulatory Reliance Programme with China and Singapore.

“This milestone signifies a new era of regional collaboration and mutual recognition, reducing duplication and accelerating market access across borders,“ he said.

IMDEC 2026 will be held over three days from August 26, 2026 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The event will serve as a premier global platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration.

MedTechPreneur 1.0 is a joint initiative between the Health Ministry and Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry.

The programme aims to cultivate a new generation of globally competitive MedTech entrepreneurs.

“It aligns with the MADANI Economy agenda, empowering start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises to innovate, scale, and enter global markets,“ Dzulkefly said.

The programme provides structured support across product development, certification, regulatory compliance, and commercialisation.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said MedTechPreneur 1.0 would offer entrepreneurs opportunities in the medical gadget industry.

“KUSKOP remains committed in helping entrepreneurs and cooperatives in empowering the entrepreneurial ecosystem,“ he added. – Bernama