Malaysia’s national care action plan 2026-2030 in final phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Strategic Framework and Care Action Plan in Malaysia 2026-2030 is nearing completion under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri confirmed the plan is in its final preparation stage.

She highlighted extensive engagement sessions to align the framework with national needs, including the upcoming National Ageing Action Plan 2025-2045.

A key focus will be building an efficient long-term care (LTC) service ecosystem.

The ministry also plans to introduce the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens 2026-2030.

This plan will cover safety, lifelong learning, and intergenerational engagement.

Nancy shared these details during a Dewan Rakyat session today.

She was responding to a query from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) on informal care workers and ageing population policies.

No official data exists yet on formal or informal care workers in Malaysia.

However, data collection will be central to the 2026-2030 Care Action Plan.

KPWKM has recorded 6,744 individuals with Malaysian Skills Certificates in Care and Community Services.

Another 43,869 hold professional childcare qualifications.

These individuals are equipped to provide formal care services.

Informal caregiver data is based on Social Welfare Department (JKM) assistance recipients.

The Bedridden Patient Assistance scheme supports caregivers of critically ill family members.

As of April 2025, RM59.6 million has been distributed to 31,138 recipients. - Bernama