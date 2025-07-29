Malaysia’s PM Anwar facilitates Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire as ASEAN chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar commended Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for mediating ceasefire talks between Cambodia and Thailand.

The negotiations, held in Putrajaya, underscored Malaysia’s proactive role as ASEAN Chair in resolving regional disputes.

Shamsul Azri highlighted Anwar’s pivotal involvement in a Facebook post, stating, “The Malaysian prime minister was a key figure in the peace efforts to end the conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.”

He added that Malaysia’s leadership emphasised consensus-building and humanitarian principles.

The breakthrough came after Anwar chaired a special meeting where both nations agreed to an immediate, unconditional ceasefire.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai attended, alongside US Ambassador Edgard Kagan and China’s Ambassador Ouyang Yujing.

The US co-organised the talks, while China observed in support of peace.

The long-standing border dispute spans 817 kilometres, with recent clashes near Preah Vihear escalating tensions since May.

A Cambodian soldier died in the skirmish, followed by armed exchanges in late July causing further casualties. – Bernama