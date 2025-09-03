Malaysia’s prison recidivism rate drops to 16%, below global benchmark

KAJANG: Malaysia’s prison recidivism rate has dropped to 16% this year, significantly below the international benchmark of 20%.

Senior Director of Prison Policy Mohamad Rosidek Musa attributes this success to comprehensive rehabilitation programmes including music therapy, religious approaches, and vocational training.

He emphasised that securing employment for former inmates represents the ultimate measure of rehabilitation success.

The Prisons Department employs the Biopsychosocial Spiritual Model, incorporating systematic music therapy with performances and competitions.

Art therapy through painting has also been implemented to address emotional, mental, and spiritual dimensions alongside traditional discipline.

Inmates recently showcased their talents through various performances including a pantomime about the Bukit Kepong Incident and patriotic songs.

The department recorded RM 129,000 in sales from inmate-made products during a four-day Rahmah Sale at the Prison Complex last week.

Products included traditional snacks, woven fabrics, and handicrafts created by inmates nationwide. – Bernama