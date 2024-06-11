Malaysia’s Smart City Framework yielding impactful results - Gobind

BARCELONA: Malaysia’s Smart City Framework, which aims to bring local cities up to global smart city standards, is generating impactful results, as evidenced by Kuala Lumpur’s impressive leap of 16 spots in the latest Institute for Management Development (IMD) Smart City Index.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Kuala Lumpur now ranks as the 73rd smartest city globally, a testament to Malaysia’s growing urban innovation.

The Smart City Framework was launched in 2018 in response to the complexities of smart cities stemming from the challenge of integrating and managing diverse systems and technologies while safeguarding data privacy, security, and resilience.

The minister attributed the achievement to the government’s active efforts and moving forward with plans and initiatives.

For example, he highlighted that the government has introduced smart solutions in transportation in Putrajaya, the administrative capital. In collaboration with the homegrown company Emoovit, 5G-enabled autonomous buses equipped with high-definition cameras, real-time Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) technology for passenger safety, and free WiFi have been deployed. “In May this year, I boarded one of these buses and had a comfortable, safe and seamless experience,“ he told the Malaysia Digital Forum held here last night.

In addition, he shared that in Kuching, Sarawak, a hydrogen-powered “smart tram” that requires no rails has begun on-road testing.

“There are phased plans for 55 of the autonomous rapid transit (ART) vehicles to be in operation, beginning with three main lines across the city in the first phase. With almost five years of experience in operating Southeast Asia’s first hydrogen bus passenger service since 2020, Sarawak Metro is well-equipped to handle the operation and maintenance of this future fleet of green-hydrogen-powered vehicles and feeder buses,“ he said.

Gobind said to further drive its smart city initiatives, Malaysia is also embracing cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics.

“The Malaysia Urban Observatory (MUO) exemplifies this leadership by integrating vast data sets to provide actionable insights for urban planning and management. This platform not only enhances the efficiency of city operations but also empowers decision-makers with data-driven solutions to address complex urban challenges,“ he added.

Building on this, he emphasised that Malaysia’s plan to adopt open-source hardware solutions fosters the development of customisable, scalable technologies that empower city planners to implement cost-effective smart solutions tailored to local needs, all while promoting sustainability and minimising electronic waste.

“This ambition is bolstered by leading Malaysian tech companies, who are already pioneering digital advancements across key sectors,“ he said, adding that Agmo Group’s Merdeka Large Language Model (LLM) was Malaysia’s first crowdsourced Large Language Model, a significant step towards AI sovereignty, while UnBound’s AI-enabled green infrastructure projects support sustainable urban living.

Meanwhile, Virtualtech Frontier’s MetaVision Malaysia Initiative brings immersive Metaverse technologies to urban spaces, and Asia Mobility’s data-driven collaboration optimises electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, accelerating sustainable mobility.

“Together, these innovations illustrate Malaysia’s drive for leadership in AI, sustainability, metaverse, and urban mobility, reinforcing the nation’s role as a regional digital powerhouse,“ the minister said.

Therefore, he said the ministry, which was established in December 2023 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, signals Malaysia’s commitment to advancing the nation’s digital agenda. “As a ‘horizontal’ ministry that intersects with key sectors, this ministry which I lead, lays the critical foundations for a secure and vibrant digital environment, focusing on three key enablers: infrastructure, cyber resilience, and digital talent,“ he added.

The minister said Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has been instrumental in putting in place the infrastructure, rolling out 5G network nationwide in under four years since its formation. DNB, together with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), jointly leads the ministry’s Digital Cities initiative to empower forward-thinking Malaysian cities that have implemented digital solutions to tackle urban challenges.

“Through recognition and targeted support, we aim to elevate these digital cities as models of success and inspiration for others nationwide,“ he added.