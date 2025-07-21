Malaysia’s trade grows 4.8% in H1 2025, shows resilience

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s external trade demonstrated resilience in the first half of 2025, with total trade rising 4.8 per cent to RM1.465 trillion compared to the same period last year.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz highlighted the country’s strong performance in key markets, including the United States, the European Union, Taiwan, and Mexico.

“The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) remain committed to building a stronger trade ecosystem by diversifying export markets and strengthening trade relations through free trade agreements (FTAs).

“Let us expand Malaysia’s global reach,” he said in a post on the X platform today.

The trade surplus for June surged to RM8.59 billion, up from RM759.9 million in May 2025, marking the 62nd consecutive month of surplus since May 2020.

Tengku Zafrul attributed the strong export performance to palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, which saw double-digit growth for 15 straight months.

“This was also supported by increased exports of machinery, equipment and parts, as well as electrical and electronic (E&E) goods,” he added.

The consistent growth underscores Malaysia’s ability to maintain competitiveness in global markets despite economic uncertainties. - Bernama