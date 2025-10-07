Malaysia’s worker productivity rises 2.4% in 2024 to RM99,265 per worker

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s worker productivity grew by 2.4 per cent in 2024, with value added per worker reaching RM99,265 compared to RM96,914 in the previous year.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry confirmed this improvement in worker productivity metrics.

Deputy Minister Liew Chin Tong stated the rate was calculated based on gross domestic product value divided by employed persons aged 15 to 64.

“The country’s worker productivity continues to show improvement, in line with the government’s efforts to transform the manufacturing sector through the adoption of the latest technology and automation,“ he said during a Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session.

He was responding to Gombak MP Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari’s query about Malaysian worker productivity levels and ministry strategies to encourage technological investment.

Liew highlighted the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 as the government’s commitment to manufacturing sector productivity enhancement through new technology investments.

NIMP 2030 includes establishing 3,000 smart factories by 2030 as a key productivity target.

“The 13th Malaysia Plan also sets a target to reduce the ratio of foreign workers to the total workforce from 15 per cent to 10 per cent,“ he noted.

Major productivity initiatives include the Productivity Nexus by Malaysia Productivity Corporation targeting 14 selected sectors.

The Smart Tech-Up programme builds upon the earlier Industry4WRD initiative to drive technological adoption.

Liew added that the NIMP Strategic Co-Investment Fund introduces blended financing for high-impact strategic projects.

This co-investment fund supports financing to accelerate local industry transformation and productivity growth. – Bernama