Malaysia saves RM873.5 million annually with 97 bureaucratic reforms

PUTRAJAYA: The MADANI government’s push to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies has achieved significant results, with 97 Bureaucratic Reform Projects (RKB) under the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA) saving RM873.5 million annually in compliance costs.

The Special Taskforce on Agency Reform (STAR) confirmed the savings following its latest meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The reforms have streamlined processes for businesses and the public while enhancing national productivity.

Four ministries received recognition for high-impact projects.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) digitised aid approvals, the Ministry of Works (KKR) reduced tender evaluations from 35 to 18 days (saving RM1.1 million yearly), and the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) slashed Rukun Tetangga application processing from 90 to 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) shortened vehicle approval times in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan from five days to one, saving RM160,000 annually and boosting local tourism.

STAR also discussed strategic initiatives, including curbing livestock smuggling at the Malaysia–Thailand border and drafting a new Cooperative Act.

Updates were shared on the ILTIZAM Government Service Efficiency Act and the Public Service Performance Index.

Shamsul Azri praised Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent public-friendly announcements, including RM100 cash aid, reduced RON95 prices for subsidy recipients, and an extra Malaysia Day holiday.

He urged ministries to ensure swift implementation for maximum public benefit. – Bernama